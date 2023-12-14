Once the bustle of the holiday season has ended, it becomes time to complete the task of storing holiday decor for next year’s festivities. While packing away your decor can be a chore, proper storage can help extend its lifespan and make it easier to set up and enjoy in the future.

Organize and Cull

Everyone has a few decor items that tend to collect dust. If there are any items in your holiday decor collection that you didn’t take out this year, used but didn’t love, or simply decided you no longer have the space to keep, now is an excellent time to donate those items. After vetting your items, before storing them, take inventory of your seasonal decor. Organize items by type and size. This makes it easier to locate specific items when you need them.

Invest in Holiday-Specific Storage Solutions

Items like Christmas ornaments, wreaths, and artificial trees all can be cumbersome to pack without proper storage. While it may require an upfront investment, opting to purchase specialized storage solutions for specific items, such as wreath storage bags, ornament organizers, and tree storage bags, can make packing simple. These can also better protect your decorations during the off-season, making the investment worthwhile.

Don’t Forget to Label

No one wants to find the perfect holiday tree only to spend hours scouring your storage, unable to find holiday decor. Clearly label each container with its contents. Include details such as the specific holiday, types of decorations inside, and any other relevant information. This helps you quickly identify what’s in each storage tote.

Opt for Clear Containers Whenever Possible

When you have the option, store decorations in clear, plastic containers. This allows you to see the contents without having to open each box. This means that if your label is covered or on the opposite side, you can still easily find what you need. If clear bins are not an option for your holiday-specific storage, try to opt for holiday colors. Red and green make for easily spottable Christmas totes, while blue can be easy to differentiate if you celebrate Hanukkah. Just be sure to store your general items in other colors to keep this effective.

Offer Extra Protection for Fragile Items

Glass ornaments or delicate figurines will need extra protection. Consider keeping their original packaging to ensure they are properly and tightly stored. If you cannot keep the original packaging, be sure to have bubble wrap, tissue paper or newspaper on hand to wrap your items and prevent breakage.