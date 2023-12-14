Real hardwood floors are a true asset in any home. Often coveted by homeowners, hardwood floors are a beautiful and sturdy option to have in your space. Unfortunately, for those new to hardwood floors, there are mistakes that can be made that are sure to cause damage.

Check With Your Manufacturer

Whether your hardwood floors are oak, pine, bamboo, or any other wood, the general care method will be similar. However, if you have the advantage of knowing the manufacturer for your specific floor, you can gain a lot of essential information. Check with your hardwood floors manufacturer for their best care instructions, and you’re sure to have floors that will look great for years to come.

Cleaning Dos and Don’ts

Since your hardwood floors are made of real wood, cleaning your floors properly is essential. When mopping your hardwood floors, make sure to ring out most of the water and never use a steam mop. High heat or excess water can cause damage to the wood, causing it to buckle or warp and steam mops can dull the finish and damage the wood. unless your Steam Mop is specifically designed for hardwood floors, your best option is to use a spray and mop product, disposable wet pad product, or a traditional mop and bucket while being careful to keep your mop damp and not stopping wet.

Other things to avoid

Vinyl floor cleaner or tile cleaner

Wood floor cleaner containing vinegar

Harsh detergents that will dull the surface of your floors

Restoring Your Floors

Serious damage may be best left to the professionals; everyday scratches and occasional dullness will occur. For these instances, it’s important to know how to restore and revitalize your floor.

Here are the options to try

A liquid scratch concealer matching your floor’s finish: this can form a permanent seal that won’t come off during cleaning.

Apply floor wax in the direction of the wood grain to clean worn hardwood.

Purchase a hardwood repair kit, scratch repair kit, or touch-up kit.

Lightly sand the floor, then apply a new finish to restore the wood’s natural beauty

Protection Tips

After working hard to clean and revitalize your flooring, it’s natural that you will want to keep its beauty long-term. Keep your hardwood floors in shape with regular maintenance. Sweep and mop daily, vacuum weekly, and clean heavy-traffic areas with a damp mop at least monthly. For high-traffic areas, also consider area rugs or door mats to protect from scuffs and damage. Applying a fresh coat of finish and refinishing the floors can also help restore their natural beauty.