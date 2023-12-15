Real estate investing is often perceived as a path to financial success that requires years of experience and significant capital. However, the reality is that it’s never too early to start your journey. Soli Cayetano was only a senior in college when she discovered her passion for real estate investing, and has artfully curated a lucrative career as well as an educational and networking platform, Out of State Investor Academy, to help others do the same.

Cayetano discusses how she simplifies real estate investing for her audience and the factors that fuel her creativity and unwavering passion.

What led to your desire to empower others to build wealth through real estate?

I fell into the world of real estate in college when I joined the real estate association, and opportunities kept opening up. I ended up getting an internship in commercial real estate and meeting other college students who were already buying rentals in other states. It was a completely new world. I bought my first rental property a month after graduating college for $98,000 in a city 2,500 miles from home and quickly discovered the power of passive income. Most people don’t get educated on personal finance and aren’t taught the basics of investing, and I want to be part of the movement to spread that education to people who need it most.

What do community members gain from the Out of State Investor Academy platform?

Education and connection. Real estate investing isn’t taught in school, and most people don’t have parents who can show them the ropes. Our programs teach everyday people to navigate every piece of a real estate transaction. We give people a tangible and actionable roadmap for buying their first or next rental property and combine that with a vibrant community. Real estate investing isn’t a traditional path, and it can often feel lonely if you don’t have that community around you. Our community component is there so members never have to feel alone on their journey.

How do you make real estate investing digestible and even exciting for your audiences?

Social media has been a great tool for presenting investing education in an exciting and bite-sized way. Short-form videos like reels or TikToks help draw in people who probably wouldn’t have heard about investing in real estate otherwise. Real estate investing isn’t easy, but I find that if people can connect deeply with their “why” by imagining themselves living this kind of lifestyle, it makes the learning process much more exciting.

What is your No. 1 piece of advice for young entrepreneurs looking to start investing?

Get plugged into a community filled with people who are doing what you want to do. Most people my age are thinking about what kind of car they want to purchase next, buying nice purses or running up credit cards on a nice vacation. When I first started my @lattes.and.leases Instagram account in 2020, I was surprised to find thousands of people around me who were willing to delay gratification and work really hard for a few years in order to set themselves up for the rest of their lives.

As we close out 2023, what are you doing to stay creative and innovative?

I like to put myself in rooms where I’m surrounded by people who are on the next level. This keeps me humble, reminding me that I have so much more , and also brings new ideas to the table. Building a business as well as an investment portfolio isn’t a sprint. It’s a marathon. I’ve gotten a lot better at taking time to disconnect from my computer, reflect and make needed pivots if I’m off track from my long-term goals. RE

For more information, please visit https://outofstateinvestoracademy.com.