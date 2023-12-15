White Christmas is not just the name of the famous Bing Crosby movie from 1954, it’s also an event a lot of Americans dream of having. Unfortunately, not all of the U.S. sees snow, so homebuyers dreaming of a snowy Christmas flock to specific states to see their dreams realized. But, what states are those, and just how much does a home cost in them?

LendingTree’s latest report analyzed U.S. Census Bureau and National Centers for Environmental Information data to look at home values in states with the most snow. Specifically, the report analyzed the median value of owner-occupied housing units in the states that got the most snow in December 2022.

The states with the most snow and their home values:

Alaska

Average reported snowfall in December 2022: 19.47 inches

Median home value: $336,900

North Dakota

Average reported snowfall: 17.49 inches

Median home value: $243,100

Idaho

Average reported snowfall: 16.91 inches

Median home value: $432,500

Vermont

Average reported snowfall: 16.18 inches

Median home value: $304,700

Minnesota

Average reported snowfall total: 14.2 inches

Median home value: $314,600

Major takeaway:

Regardless of how expensive a house is, LendingTree’s Senior Economist and report author Jacob Channel stated that certain factors can make living in a state that sees a lot of snow each year logistically challenging and costly.

“Of course, while those who live in snowier areas will likely need to spend more money on dealing with snow, it doesn’t mean that those living in warmer areas will never see snowfall or face the challenges it can bring,” explained Channel. “As a result, regardless of where you live, you should be sure your home is equipped to deal with winter weather.”

For the full report, click here.