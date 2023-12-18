Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced its recognition as a Certified™ Great Place to Work® for the sixth consecutive year. The award is based on direct responses from more than 1,700 current employees through an anonymous survey. As a result, 84% of Anywhere employees say it is a great place to work, up from last year and far exceeding the norm for a typical U.S.-based company at 57%.

“The Great Place to Work designation is especially meaningful because it comes directly from employee feedback,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. “I’m incredibly proud that employees continue to embrace our culture year-over-year and consider Anywhere somewhere they can build a rewarding career while executing on our purpose to empower everyone’s next move.”

Anywhere received particularly high average scorings in the categories of credibility, fairness, respect, pride, and camaraderie. The Great Place to Work survey also found that:

95% of Anywhere employees feel people are treated fairly here regardless of their gender and/or race.

92% of Anywhere employees agree that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

91% of Anywhere employees feel that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

90% of Anywhere employees said people care about each other here.

“Receiving the Great Place to Work designation for six years is truly an honor for Anywhere and a reflection of our continued and relentless focus on talent,” said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Anywhere chief people officer. “We are a people-first company, committed to investing in and supporting our people as they learn, grow and thrive with Anywhere.”

For more information, visit https://anywhere.re/.