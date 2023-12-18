Century 21 Real Estate LLC. has announced Central Georgia-based company Nuway Realty has affiliated with the brand.

Based in Newnan, Nuway Realty will complement the CENTURY 21® brand’s existing presence in the Peach State by offering their service to residents of greater Coweta, Fayette, Douglas, Henry, Meriwether and Troup counties.

Originally established in 2009, the full-service firm has been in the hands of current CEO and broker/owner Brian Kroll since September 2020. Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Nuway Realty, Kroll and his team will have access to the CENTURY 21 brand’s technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

Kroll is currently aiming to add more agents to his team in the next year and pursue future acquisition opportunities within the next three years, the company said.

“As someone whose career has made me move around multiple times, not only do I understand the complexities of searching for a home, but I also understand the importance of reputation,” said Kroll. “When you relocate, it’s difficult to start over and reconstruct your own personal brand. However, that’s not the case with a highly recognized brand like CENTURY 21®. Anywhere we go or anywhere our clients come from, people will instantly recognize the CENTURY 21 brand and the reputation that it carries. In a hot relocation market such as our own, we’ll never have to start at square one in client relations; they’ll always know us as a part of a global industry leader.”

“Brian and the rest of his team of affiliated sales professionals have given the CENTURY 21 brand an excellent opportunity to not only strengthen its presence in the Greater Atlanta area, but to also do so with a company that aligns perfectly with the brand persona,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “CENTURY 21 Nuway Realty is fully committed to its local roots, but still keeps an eye on the importance of national brand identity. As new clients come and go in Newnan, we’re happy to give Brian a foot in the door in client relations through the CENTURY 21 global referral network and the overall reputation of the brand.”

