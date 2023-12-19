Stellar MLS celebrates the 15th anniversary of its leadership by Chief Executive Officer Merri Jo Cowen.

Cowen has fostered a collaborative and dynamic environment that has redefined how professionals navigate the real estate market since assuming her role in 2008, the MLS said. Cowen has propelled Stellar MLS’s position by expanding its customer base, shareholder organizations, and out-of-state and international data-share partnerships.

“I’m so proud of the dynamic team we have built at Stellar MLS and all that we have accomplished,” said Cowen. “The real estate landscape is constantly changing. In organized real estate overall and for MLSs in particular, change is nothing more than a new evolution to the next level of providing service to real estate professionals to, in turn, serve buyers and sellers. As technology develops, regulations change, and new best practices emerge, our job is to evolve along with the changes, not out of fear, but out of confidence.”

Cowen was instrumental in successfully rebranding the MLS in 2019, and continues to grow the company both internally and externally. The organization has expanded organically with new licensees entering the real estate field and through the consolidation of MLSs in its footprint. The number of Realtor Association shareholders has increased from eight to 19, and the customer base surged from 30,000 to 84,000 in 15 years.

“Merri Jo Cowen’s 15-year anniversary is not just a celebration of her leadership at Stellar MLS, but a testament to her enduring commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the real estate industry,” said Shayne Fairley, COO of Stellar MLS. “Her vision and resilience have been driving forces behind our organization’s success, and we are grateful for her leadership.”

Cowen also participates in industry advisory groups, including the Realtor.com Association Executives Advisory Group and the NAR MLS Executive Advisory Board, and is a voting member of the NAR Board of Directors, the MLS Issues and Policy Committee and the AE Council, and the MLS Grid Board of Managers. She has been acknowledged as an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers numerous times.

Active in giving back to the community, Cowen supports initiatives such as the Realtor Relief Fund, aiding communities in recovery from natural disasters. In 2023, she was pivotal in establishing the Stellar Cares charitable reserve, a testament to her commitment to community development and resilience.

Looking ahead to 2024, Cowen emphasizes the importance of keeping an eye on the national landscape, excelling in promises to provide the best data, being industry leaders and most importantly, providing tools to help brokers succeed. “I look forward to continuing the collaborations we have fostered, as we work toward a common goal of the betterment of our industry.”

For more information, visit https://www.stellarmls.com/.