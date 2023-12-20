As a CPA, business executive and real estate investor during a long and lucrative career, Bill Allen was accustomed to giving his all. So, it is no surprise that retiring from his corporate work never slowed him down. In fact, it gave him reason and opportunity to pursue a deeper interest in real estate.

What may be surprising is that since joining Better Homes & Gardens Kansas City Real Estate in the fall of 2020, Allen closed more than 20 transactions in his first year, was named one of the company’s top 25 agents in 2021, and within months had created the Bill Allen team (Billa@kansascityhomes.com) which today is a team of five, including Bill’s son, Jack, serving the Kansas City Metro area.

“Work ethic and positivity count,” said Bill Allen. “I guess you could say that’s what defines me.”

Barbara Pronin: Bill, why did you choose to start your second career with BG&H Kansas City?

Bill Allen: For one thing, I’m a Kansas City native. I know the metro area in and out. For another, when I started acquiring and leasing property here in the Prairie Village area, it was with the help of a savvy agent with this brokerage. I knew this was a company I could trust. Much of my business is still in property management, and in my growing rental portfolio.

BP: When did Jack come into the business?

BA: He’s been with us for just over a year. His business background is in marketing and advertising, but he’s been around property management for most of his life, and it seemed like a natural choice for him to join us.

BP: How did you create a team of five in just three years in the business?

BA: I believe in teaming as a great strategy both for agents and customers. Agents have the benefit of support and flexibility, and our clients have the strength of the whole team behind them.

BP: What’s your criteria for bringing people on to your team?

BA: Their work ethic, primarily, and their commitment to top of the line customer service. Our website has only been up for 10 months, but our ratings are consistently five out of five. We are made up of mostly newer agents—including a retired Hallmark executive—but they are fast learners and hard workers, and they are crushing it. I expect our 2023 revenue year will be just short of $20 million. That’s an accomplishment in a market where the average selling price is just a little over $225,000.

BP: Who does your administrative work, and how are you organized as a team?

BA: We do our own admin work for the most part – and there is no hierarchy here. We meet informally, but often, to be sure we are all on the same page in terms of business—and the best news is that we have forged deep connections with one another, even in the short time we’ve been operating as a team. I guess you could say that’s our team culture. We know we can depend on one another to be there for us when it counts, and that helps each of us to do our best work.

BP: How do you differentiate your team in today’s competitive market?

BA: We have only one way to treat our customers – and that is to give them a Class A experience from one end of a transaction to the other. We are dialed in on each of our clients and we just do more than what’s expected, even it means, for example, helping to renovate their home prior to a sale or lease.

BP: What is your current market like?

BA: It’s a little slower, but inventory is still short, so there is still some competition among buyers. But again, our team culture is built on positivity. The market is ever-changing. Our goal is to remain constant, to keep learning, and to provide incomparable service no matter the market.

BP: Are you open to expanding your team?

BA: Yes, to people who are a good fit…if they have the same, dependable work ethic. In fact, I have a nephew with a background in finance who I think will be joining us soon.

BP: As a newer and increasingly successful team leader, Bill, what advice would you have for creating a successful team?

BA: Work ethic is crucial. Positivity. A willingness to keep learning and to put the customer first. And it’s worked for me to bring in team members based less on their actual real estate experience than on having those same characteristics. We’re a good fit. We pull together. That builds confidence—and productivity.

