Century 21 Real Estate LLC has fortified its presence within Florida’s Volusia County with the affiliation of 14-year-old brokerage, McBride Realty Group, LLC.

Based in DeBary, the firm is owned by its original founder and current broker/owner, Rick McBride and his partner Sarah Yockey. Since opening in the mid-2000s, the company stated they have assisted residents of Volusia County with all of their residential, commercial, and property management needs. The company also provides its clients with a unique competitive advantage via the firm’s “Masters Marketing Program,” which uses the latest audience-targeting technology to help buyers and sellers capitalize in the digital marketing space.

“Our company is 100% committed to enhancing client experience, and that starts with making sure everyone’s on the same page,” said Yockey. “We’re a tight-knit group of friends, family and professionals who embrace our unique collaborative configuration.”

Now doing business as Century 21 McBride Realty Group, McBride, Yockey and their team will have access to the Century 21 brand’s technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors, according to a release. McBride and Yockey stated they plan to integrate these tools into their existing Masters Marketing Program to enhance the firm’s current technological capabilities and provide clients with an even higher level of service.

“We’ve always been proud of our ability to efficiently and effectively market listings,” said McBride. “Now, I believe it’s time that we also market ourselves. The Century 21 brand comes with not only an incredible cabinet of tools and services, but it also comes with an unmatched brand identity. To be able to add the Century 21 name to our own is huge for the growth potential of our business.”

“In today’s real estate landscape, success is largely dictated by a firm’s ability to innovate and capitalize in the digital space,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21. “It’s incredibly exciting to work with brokers like Rick and Sarah who understand this perfectly, as they and their team bring a wealth of knowledge in this area to the Century 21 brand. Rick, Sarah, and their affiliated agents already have a robust technological skillset which we hope to amplify even further by providing their company with access to the Century 21 state-of-the-art suite of tools and services.”

