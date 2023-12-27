In the ever-evolving landscape of real estate, the adage that a third of agents are coming, a third are staying and a third are leaving has been the driving force behind the industry’s incessant focus on recruitment. However, a radical transformation witnessed in a group of forward-thinking managers in one company challenges this norm. Over 18 months, they not only improved agent retention by a remarkable 33% but also maintained market share. The key to this success is in integrating recruitment and retention into a unified set of goals.

Teamwork unleashed

A pivotal shift occurred as brokers, once isolated on their individual islands, embraced collaboration and trust. They began by sharing sales meeting topics and PowerPoints, aligning their weekly meetings to convey a consistent message across all branches. This unity propelled the entire company in the same direction, turning the pursuit of corporate goals into a collective, team effort.

Transparent communication

The managers broke down walls by adopting a transparent approach. Brokers began candidly sharing facts with each other and laying all the cards on the table with their agents. This newfound openness elevated the trust level between the broker team and their agents, fostering an environment where honesty and collaboration thrived.

Putting agents first

A laser focus on advocating top leadership for agent needs became the hallmark of the manager’s success. Brokers actively participated in meetings, championing agents’ causes and driving initiatives to support their growth. This shift to a more agent-centric mindset strengthened the bonds between broker managers and agents.

Elevating engagement

A surge in training activities, social events and high-quality sales meetings transformed the company’s culture. The brokers invested more time in one-on-one interactions with agents, fostering a sense of community and commitment. This heightened engagement became a catalyst for agent satisfaction and, consequently, retention.

Attracting the right talent

In a departure from the traditional promotion-focused model, the company became a brokerage of attraction. By aligning with a culture of shared values, a clear mission, and an exciting vision for the future, they attracted and hired individuals who weren’t just agents but enthusiastic contributors to the company’s journey.

This transformative journey, starting in one region and rippling through the entire organization, redefined broker morale and elevated the company’s standing in the market. The synergy of recruitment and retention, fueled by teamwork, transparency, an agent-first mindset, elevated engagement and a focus on attracting the right talent, serves as a beacon for real estate leaders looking to create lasting success in their organizations.

Click here to set up a strategy call to learn more.