Representing a new era of transaction reporting for their clients, Real Estate Webmasters recently released REW Deals, the latest addition to the REW CRM suite. Set to revolutionize real estate transaction reporting, REW Deals features a user-centric design, fostering streamlined deal management and actionable insights.

“REW Deals embodies both a leap in CRM functionality and signifies Real Estate Webmasters’ continuous commitment to providing user-centric solutions to modern real estate professionals,” says CEO Morgan Carey. “This update marks a significant milestone, being the most substantial upgrade to the REW CRM thus far,” he adds.

According to Carey, the main screen, acting as the dashboard, is where the magic begins, offering a gateway to various deal-related functionalities and insights. Further, the main screen is designed to provide a seamless navigation experience, making deal management a breeze.

“The User Interface (UI) of REW Deals mirrors the award-winning Leads/Agents UI, utilizing a robust query engine, smart listings and custom view management. This allows users to tailor their experiences according to their preferences, making the transition smooth for existing REW CRM power users,” explains Carey. “The intuitive design of the main dashboard facilitates quick adaptations, even for those who are new to the REW CRM ecosystem. The personalized user interface is tailored to meet the varying needs of real estate professionals, making daily operations more efficient,” he adds.

The main screen houses cards, humorously referred to as “report cards,” summarizing key performance indicators (KPIs) around deals. They provide a visual summary of sales volume, total commission, broker commission, agent commission, pipeline and pending deals, offering a snapshot of the organization’s performance at a glance. “These report cards act as a magnifying glass, zooming in on the performance metrics that matter the most. By offering a clear visual summary, they enable users to gauge their performance and make informed decisions swiftly,” notes Carey.

Drilling deeper into individual deal components, the dashboard displays deal name, type, outcome and stage. “These fields furnish detailed information about each deal, offering a comprehensive view,” says Carey. “For instance, the ‘Type’ field distinguishes between buyers and sellers, while the ‘Outcome’ field flags deals as won, lost, or to be determined (TBD). Each component of the dashboard has been meticulously crafted to provide a comprehensive understanding of each deal.” This level of detail empowers users to manage deals effectively, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.

“The staging of deals is a highlight of REW Deals, akin to the admired feature in Salesforce. Each deal traverses through various stages, from appointments to closure, which are visibly marked on the dashboard. This feature is not only crucial for tracking the progress of deals, but also serves as a training tool for agents, pinpointing where deals might be falling off, thus calling for focused training and attention,” adds Carey. “This structured approach to deal staging is critical to ensuring a standardized workflow across the organization. By providing deal visibility into each stage of the deal, it fosters a culture of accountability and continuous improvement among the agents.”

