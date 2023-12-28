Guaranteed Rate, a cutting-edge mortgage lender driven to be the nation’s top Fintech, continues to revolutionize the industry with the first-ever app to combine both financial wellness and personal wellness all in one single app.

With 80% of people stressed about money and health*, Guaranteed Rate created an app to take on both. In a world where daily stressors and financial concerns weigh heavily on individuals, Guaranteed Rate is on a mission to make a positive difference in people’s lives. Introducing the Rate App, in partnership with Dr. Deepak Chopra, is a solution to help others see a healthy and balanced mind.

This will offer consumers an experience unlike any other. They will be able to get a mortgage approval in one day**, apply for a loan, access their home equity in five days***** and have free daily educational content, all from the palm of their hand.

In the past, buying a home took anywhere from 40–50 days once a consumer was under contract.*** With market fluctuation, this may cause the buyer to lose the home of their dreams due to the lack of speed the sellers are wanting to move at. With the Rate App, buyers can get preapproved for a mortgage in 5 minutes**** with a full mortgage approval in as fast as 1 day.** A dream solution for both buyers, real estate agents and loan officers.

According to Victor Ciardelli, founder and CEO of Guaranteed Rate, “It’s great that people are using our financial products, but if I can make a difference in people’s lives…that to me is more important.”

Aside from the various financial resources, Guaranteed Rate partnered with Dr. Deepak Chopra, a leader in holistic health, spirituality, and mind-body medicine, to create exclusive well-being content for users.

There are over 100-plus classes ranging from yoga, meditation, strength and nutrition, all free to any user no matter if they are a customer of Guaranteed Rate.

Together, Guaranteed Rate and Dr. Deepak Chopra are committed to promoting a positive change in individual’s financial wellness and personal well-being.

Visit the app store today to download the Rate App and experience it for yourself.

For more information, visit https://www.rate.com/rate-app.



*Source: Guaranteed Rate/Cint Stress and Well-being survey 2023



**Guaranteed Rate’s Same Day Mortgage promotion offers qualified customers who provide certain required financial information/documentation to Guaranteed Rate within 24 hours of locking a rate on a mortgage loan the opportunity to receive a loan approval within 1 business day of timely submission of documentation and does not suggest that the borrower will receive funding on the same day as their application submission. For purposes of this offer, documents provided after 1 p.m. local time or on a weekend or company holiday will be deemed submitted the next business day. Guaranteed Rate cannot guarantee that a loan will be approved or that a closing will occur within a specific timeframe. Guaranteed Rate reserves the right to revoke this approval at any time if there is a change in your financial condition or credit history which would impair your ability to repay this obligation. Read and understand your Loan Commitment before waiving any mortgage contingencies. Borrower documentation and Intent to Proceed must be signed within 24 business hours of receipt. Not eligible for all loan types or residence types. Minimum down payment requirements apply. Self-employed borrowers are not eligible. Not all borrowers will be approved. Borrower’s interest rate will depend upon the specific characteristics of borrower’s loan transaction, credit profile and other criteria. Not available in all states. Restrictions apply. Visit Rate.com/same-day-mortgage for terms and conditions.



***Source: https://www.bankrate.com/real-estate/how-long-does-it-take-to-buy-a-house/



****Guaranteed Rate’s 5-minute pre-approval refers to an automated underwriting review of borrower submitted loan documentation and subsequent pre-approval and should not suggest to a borrower that Guaranteed Rate has fully funded or approved the borrowers mortgage application within 5 minutes. Guaranteed Rate cannot guarantee that a loan will be approved or that a closing will occur within a specific timeframe. Not all borrowers will be approved. Borrower’s interest rate will depend upon the specific characteristics of borrower’s loan transaction, credit profile and other criteria. Restrictions apply.



*****Home equity line of credit (HELOC) is an open-end product where the full loan amount (minus the origination fee) will be 100% drawn at the time of origination. The initial amount funded at origination will be based on a fixed rate; however, this product contains an additional draw feature. As the borrower repays the balance on the line, the borrower may make additional draws during the draw period. If the borrower elects to make an additional draw, the interest rate for that draw will be set as of the date of the draw and will be based on an Index, which is the Prime Rate published in the Wall Street Journal for the calendar month preceding the date of the additional draw, plus a fixed margin. Accordingly, the fixed rate for any additional draw may be higher than the fixed rate for the initial draw. This product is currently not offered in the states of New York, Kentucky, Texas, West Virginia, Delaware and Maryland. The HELOC requires you to pledge your home as collateral, and you could lose your home if you fail to repay. Borrowers must meet minimum lender requirements in order to be eligible for financing. Available for primary, second homes and investment properties only. Dependent on minimum credit score and debt-to-income requirements. Occupancy status, lien position and credit score are all factors to determine your rate and max available loan amount. Not all applicants will be approved. Applicants subject to credit and underwriting approval. Contact for more information and to discuss your individual circumstances. Restrictions Apply. Approval may be granted in five minutes but may be subject to verification of income and employment. Five business day funding timeline assumes closing the loan with our remote online notary. Funding timelines may be longer for loans secured by properties located in counties that do not permit recording of e-signatures or that otherwise require an in-person closing. In addition, funding timelines may be longer if we cannot readily verify that your property is in at least average condition with no adverse external factors with a property condition report and may need to order a desktop appraisal to confirm the value of your property.



Guaranteed Rate, Inc.; NMLS #2611; 3940 N Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60613; 866-934-7283. For licensing information visit nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Equal Housing Lender. Conditions may apply. • AZ: 14811 N. Kierland Blvd., Ste. 100, Scottsdale, AZ, 85254, Mortgage Banker License #0907078 • CA:



Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential



Mortgage Lending Act • CO: Regulated by the Division of Real Estate • GA: Residential Mortgage Licensee #20973 • MA: Mortgage Lender & Mortgage Broker License #MC2611 • ME: Supervised Lender License #SLM11302 • NH: Licensed by the New Hampshire Banking Department, Lic #13931-MB • NJ: Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance • NY: Licensed Mortgage Banker – NYS



Department of Financial Services, 750 Lexington Ave. Suite 2010, New York, New York 10022 • OH: MB 804160 • OR: Licensed and Regulated by the Department of Consumer and Business Services • PA: Licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities • RI: Rhode Island Licensed Lender • WA: Consumer Loan Company License CL-2611.