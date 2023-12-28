RE/MAX has expanded their business in Houston with the affiliation of Exceed Realty, a successful unaffiliated real estate office, to the RE/MAX brand.

Now operating as RE/MAX Exclusive, the office stated they will continue to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Houston market—now with an internationally recognized brand and an enhanced suite of tools and marketing services.

Banh, who originally started as a loan officer in 2001, stated he transitioned to real estate in 2006 and opened his brokerage in 2013. He’s grown the operation to 110+ agents, closing more than $125 million in 2022, and said he decided to join the RE/MAX brand to better support his agents with worldwide recognition and first-class resources.

“My decision to align with the RE/MAX brand is the best way to stay competitive while providing stability and sustainability into the future,” says Banh. “The immense resources and marketing tools that RE/MAX brings to the table will help streamline the real estate process for my agents and their clients. I’m proud to join the No. 1 real estate brand that has a proven track record of productivity, and I look forward to growing my roster of experienced agents.”

