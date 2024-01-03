Celebrities are known for doing everything big—high fashion, expensive cars, attention-grabbing headlines—and their real estate purchases are no different.

To determine which celebrities produced the highest real estate sales profits this year, Agent Advice recently analyzed over 130 celebrity-involved property sales in the United States since January 2023, comparing their original purchase prices to the final transaction amounts.

“In a year marked by noteworthy and record-breaking real estate maneuvers, the impressive profits generated by these celebrities emphasize the resilience and allure of the luxury property market,” said Chris Heller, co-founder of Agent Advice.

Who was the top earner this year?

According to the research, Mark Wahlberg emerged as the top earner among celebrities in real estate profits of 2023, securing an impressive $46.7 million.

Transaction details

Agent Advice said in February, Boston-born actor Mark Wahlberg successfully sold his expansive 30,500 square-foot mega mansion in Beverley Park, Southern California, for $55 million. Despite its initial listing at $87.5 million the previous year, he experienced a 37% reduction in the asking price. Considering that he had purchased the land for $8.25 million in 2009 and enlisted the expertise of Richard Landry to build the mega-mansion, Wahlberg ultimately realized a substantial profit of $46.7 million. Situated over 6.2 acres, the property boasts a range of amenities, including a skate park and a basketball court.

Rounding out the Top 10 biggest net gains were:



Movie star Brad Pitt (+ $31.3 million) Musician Celine Dion (+ $21.8 million) Broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer (+ $18.6 million) Red Sox alum David Ortiz (+ $9.05 million) Director Judd Apatow (+ $9 million) Comedian James Corden (+ $7.35 million) Oprah Winfrey (+ $7.23 million) Atlanta Hawks Basketball Coach Quin Snyder (+ $6.825 million) Businessman Russell Weiner (+ $6.4 million)

“Celebrities are not only making substantial profits but also strategically timing their sales,” Heller added. “This in-depth analysis also revealed fascinating patterns, such as February, April and August yielding the highest profits, with January delivering the lowest. These findings are invaluable for both celebrities and aspiring property investors, offering strategic cues on optimal selling times.”

For more information, visit https://www.agentadvice.com/.