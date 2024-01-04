Century 21 Real Estate LLC. has announced the affiliation of Martinsburg, West Virginia-based firm, Modern Realty Results. Or, as it is now doing business as, CENTURY 21 Modern Realty Results.

Located at the crossroads of West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland, Modern Realty Results was founded in 2018, by its current broker, Larry DeMarco, Sr. DeMarco spent his young professional career in the armed forces and then construction, before moving into real estate. He and his team are West Virginia natives with knowledge of the area they serve.

The brokerage is “particularly interested” in utilizing the support of the CENTURY 21® brand to further develop the capabilities of its existing team and recruit new agents.

“We don’t try to have the most agents or the biggest service area, we just want to be the best at what we do,” said DeMarco. “Most of us are from the area and we can use our local knowledge to our advantage. What takes us one step further is our passion and our commitment to helping the community flourish. We don’t take our community’s trust for granted and we look to continue to display our level of dedication in every client interaction.”

“At its core, the CENTURY 21 brand is one big family,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Although the brand is one of the most widespread in real estate, its connections run deep and no broker, agent or client is just a number. Larry and his affiliated agents understand the discipline that it takes to achieve such longstanding and widespread success, but more importantly, they understand what really matters–the people. We’re proud to welcome the Modern Realty Results family into our own.”

