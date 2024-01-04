No two years in real estate are ever the same, and things can change quickly. As we enter the new year, it’s likely that 2024 will be no exception. Due to the recent outcome of the Sitzer/ Burnett trial, real estate professionals and consumers are closely examining buyer agency and cooperative compensation. While the long-term effects of the verdict and subsequent appeals are still unfolding, one thing remains clear: knowing and effectively articulating your value as a buyer’s representative is imperative.

Here are some strategies to ensure ongoing transparency and professionalism in the ever-changing real estate landscape:

Educate yourself on the issues

Visit competition.realtor to understand the issues central to this case, the verdict and the planned appeal. Here, you’ll also find various resources, from infographics, FAQs and articles to videos, which can help you explain the benefits of cooperative compensation and reinforce the value REALTORS® bring to buyers. Furthermore, watch for webinars, resources and workshops provided by your local REALTOR® association that address current industry concerns.

Explain your value

You don’t just set up showings and open doors; you’re a professional advocate, skilled negotiator and dedicated advisor. To communicate your value to buyers, explain the full spectrum of what you do.

Download materials such as “179 Ways Agents Who Are REALTORS® Are Worth Every Penny of Their Compensation” and “105 More Ways” detailing your comprehensive service. Additionally, seek resources to help you articulate your unique value proposition and how to market it to potential clients. For example, listen to episode 91 of the CRD Podcast: “Marketing Your Business and Value With Holly Mabery.”

Employ buyer’s representation agreements

If you don’t already use a buyer’s representation agreement, start now. These agreements formalize the professional working relationship with clients, detail what services consumers are entitled to, highlight the negotiable nature of commissions and promote transparency with your clients. Many brokerages and local real estate associations provide their agents with standardized buyer’s representation agreement forms.

Earn a designation

Education is your ally; it solidifies your standing as a dedicated expert and signals to clients that you’ve received specialized training that sets you apart in your market.

Consider pursuing credentials such as the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) designation to enhance your skills and demonstrate your dedication to serving buyers at the highest level. As an ABRR designee, you gain access to specific tools and marketing assets like consumer one-sheets that are designed to tackle potential obstacles and showcase the benefits of working with a specialized buyer’s agent.

Ultimately, the ability to clearly convey your unique value proposition- your education, expertise and experience will ensure that clients recognize you as an irreplaceable asset throughout their real estate journey. Embrace and utilize every resource available so that your clients understand the service you offer and the significant value you add.

Learn more about CRD at https://crd.realtor/.