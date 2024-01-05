Central to the true meaning of the holiday season is the home, leading homeowners to decorate and festoon their households with a wide array of festive, seasonal decor.

Unfortunately, as we outfit our homes for the holidays, we often unwittingly create several fire hazards, which tend to spike around the holiday season. So as you deck the halls and gather friends and family to celebrate, take these four fire prevention tips from Hippo insurance into consideration.

The holidays often go hand in hand with hanging decorative lights throughout our homes, which could create an environment for an electrical fire. Minimize this risk by spreading out the decorations and devices you are using throughout your home, and use a surge protector when necessary. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions on all light-up decor to gain an understanding of the electrical specifications, and know the maximum electrical output of your outlets. According to Hippo, most electrical outlets in homes have a maximum 15 or 20 amperage load.

Pay close attention to where you place flammable decorations, making sure they’re a safe distance from any flames or heat sources that could cause them to catch fire. One of the most popular holiday decor items, yet also one of the most common fire starters, candles should be placed in stable holders on nonflammable surfaces. Make sure they’re a safe distance from curtains, tablecloths and other combustible materials. One of the most important steps you can take to minimize fire hazards during the holidays is to have a working fire extinguisher on hand. Make sure it’s good to go by inspecting the pressure gauge, usually found next to the handle or lever. According to Hippo, make sure the pressure needle is in the green zone, meaning the extinguisher is ready for use. If it’s in the red zone, your extinguisher needs to be serviced or replaced.

Another common place for fires to erupt is in the kitchen, and since the holidays often mean entertaining at home, now is the time to minimize risk in your kitchen. Your cooking vents, exhaust fans, ducts and filters should be cleaned every 3 to 6 months if you only do light cooking, and 1 to 3 months for heavier cooking. To clean these areas, first make sure that all cooking appliances are off, then use dishwashing liquid or a baking soda and vinegar solution with warm water to wipe away grease.

By following these few, common-sense steps, you’ll help keep your loved ones safe within your home this holiday season.