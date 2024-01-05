As this highly anticipated new year kicks off, what better way to get motivated than by watching the industry’s most successful brokers and agents share their secrets to success and what they’re doing now to overcome the challenges and seize the opportunities at hand for the year ahead?



A star-studded lineup of more than 50 industry-leading brokers, agents and experts are set to do just that at RISMedia’s unparalleled annual virtual event, “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year – New Year, New Mindset,” this Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

And as a valued RISMedia Premier premium content service member through your membership in BeachesMLS, you have an exclusive opportunity to claim your free ticket to this exclusive event, where attendees can expect critical updates on the current residential landscape and gain invaluable insights into tangible strategies and spot-on advice for turning the corner to make 2024 a resounding success.

“With the new year comes the promise and possibility of better market conditions for residential real estate—a chance for real estate professionals to put 2023 in the rearview mirror and start building business again,” says John Featherston, CEO of RISMedia. “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year is designed to empower professionals with the tools they need to thrive in the ever-evolving real estate landscape.”



The virtual event provides an opportunity for industry enthusiasts, both seasoned professionals and newcomers alike, to gather virtually and engage with thought leaders who will share their expertise on navigating the challenges and capitalizing on the opportunities that lie ahead.



Key details for the event:



Date and time: Thursday, January 11, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual: Join us online at rocking.rismedia.com

As participants immerse themselves in this digital experience, they can expect dynamic discussions, thought-provoking presentations and networking opportunities that transcend geographical boundaries. Some sessions and keynote speakers include:



Getting Ahead of the Lawsuits: Preparing for the Compensation Conversation with Jessica Edgerton, Chief Legal Officer/Executive Vice President of Industry and Learning, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

A Year of Possibility: Finding and Seizing the Opportunities in Today’s Market with Brian Buffini, Chairman & Founder, Buffini & Company

The 2024 Economy: Are Things Finally Getting Better? with Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS



Check out all of our dynamic sessions and speakers here.



