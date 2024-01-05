If you’ve been following the headlines, you might have noticed that recent and forthcoming lawsuits involving the residential real estate industry have put into question the value of working with a buyer’s agent when embarking on a search for your home. While the topic continues to be debated in the courts, here are a few facts you should know about working with a buyer’s agent.

A buyer’s agent has a fiduciary responsibility to the homebuyer, providing individual representation for the buyer, not the home seller. In short, if you’re searching for a home, the buyer’s agent is someone you have in your corner.

A buyer’s agent can help you understand how much home you can afford. They will be able to guide you toward getting a pre-approval and break down the expenses involved in homeownership, ensuring that you’re not biting off more than you can chew and putting yourself in a strained financial position.

A buyer’s agent will help you sort through and narrow down the homes you find online and are interested in. They will be able to provide more specific details about the neighborhood the home is in, explain the many details that are included in the listing, take you to see the homes in person, then help you weigh the pros and cons.

A buyer’s agent will help you navigate through the abundance of often confusing information and terms as you move through the home-search process. A professional agent who is a local expert in the areas where you are looking, will help simplify the process, guiding you to make the best possible decision for your immediate needs as well as your long-term investment.

Before you begin your home search, interview several buyer’s agents in your area to get a complete picture of exactly how they can help you on your journey.