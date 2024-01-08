The floors in your home can take a beating, especially if you have kids or pets or you frequently have guests over. Here are some ways to prevent or minimize damage.

Keep Dirt and Debris Out of the House

When people enter your home, their shoes are likely to be covered with dirt, mud, pollen, leaves and other debris that can make a mess and damage the flooring. Place mats just inside entry doors so that whatever people have on their shoes doesn’t wind up all over your hardwood floors or carpets.

Have family members and guests remove their shoes and walk around the house in socks or slippers. Removing shoes is particularly important if you have hardwood flooring. If the floors get covered with indentations and scuff marks, you might have to get them refinished frequently to maintain their appearance.

Prevent Pet Damage

Pets are a common source of damage to floors. Trim your pets’ nails regularly so they don’t scratch your hardwood flooring. If you have a cat, cutting its nails and providing a scratching post will make it less likely to scratch your carpets. If you have a pet that spends time outdoors, wipe its paws as soon as it comes inside so you won’t have to go through the house cleaning up muddy pawprints.

Use Area Rugs and Runners

If you have hardwood flooring, place area rugs or runners in high-traffic areas. Rugs and runners can also protect wood flooring from spills. If you have young kids, rugs can reduce the risk of injury if a child falls down.

Protect Flooring From Furniture Damage

Heavy furniture can leave indentations in carpeting. Pushing or dragging furniture along hardwood flooring can create scratches and gouges. Putting pads underneath furniture legs can prevent those problems. Pads will also make it easier to move furniture for cleaning.

Rearrange Furniture

Sunlight can gradually change the color of hardwood flooring and carpet. Rearranging your furniture from time to time can even out the amount of sunlight exposure and keep some areas from fading more than others.

Clean the Floors Regularly

Vacuum carpets and sweep or dust mop wood floors. Move furniture so you can collect dirt, dust and pet hair from hard-to-reach places. If you have area rugs, remember to clean underneath them.

If something gets spilled on the floor, wipe it up as soon as possible. Use a cleaning product and method that is right for the type of flooring you have so you don’t cause unintentional damage.