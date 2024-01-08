If you sometimes eat while watching TV, or if you have kids or pets, spills are probably common occurrences. Here are some strategies to protect your furniture and minimize damage if a spill occurs.

Think Ahead

Being proactive is the best way to safeguard your furniture. Making wise decisions and taking some simple protective measures can extend the life of your furniture and save you a lot of time and stress.

Before you purchase new furniture, think about your family and lifestyle. If you have young children or pets, or if you frequently have guests over, look for a stain-resistant fabric that will be easy to clean.

You can check the tag on the furniture to learn what it’s made of. The label might also have information on how to handle spills, what kinds of cleaning products are recommended, and which you should avoid. A store employee should be able to help you figure out what type of material will be best for your family.

Protect the Upholstery

The most effective way to shield your furniture from spills is to cover it with plastic, but that’s not a popular solution because it can make the furniture uncomfortable to sit on. Instead of using plastic, you can place machine-washable blankets or throws on the furniture so that if something gets spilled, it won’t damage the upholstery.

Another option is to apply an upholstery protector to the fabric. Before you use any product, read the label to make sure that it’s meant to be used with the material that your furniture is covered with. Follow the instructions so you use an appropriate amount and apply it correctly.

Keep Food and Drinks Out of the Living Room

Food and beverages are the most common causes of spills and stains on furniture. You can set a rule that meals, snacks and drinks are only to be consumed at the kitchen or dining room table.

That might be hard to enforce, especially if you have kids who are used to eating in the living room. You might want to put a table and chairs in the living room so people can eat while watching TV without endangering the fabric on the couch.

When you have guests over, tell them where they are and are not permitted to eat and drink beverages. Make sure that you have enough tables and chairs available for everyone to sit and feel comfortable.

Address Spills Immediately

If something gets spilled on your furniture, wipe it up as soon as possible. Use a clean, absorbent cloth to blot the area. Don’t scrub. That will just rub the liquid into the fabric and make it more likely to leave a stain.

You can also use a stain remover that’s appropriate for your type of furniture. Follow the directions carefully.