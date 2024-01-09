RISMedia is excited to announce that Matthew O’Connor, Chief Operating Officer of Terri O’Connor REALTORS®, will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, the company’s fourth-annual all-virtual conference to be broadcast live this week on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

O’Connor’s panel, “How Agents and Brokers Can Use AI to Boost Productivity – Sponsored by Lofty,” will cover:

AI is everywhere, with new companies and offerings popping up on the regular, and headlines portending both great promise. This panel of tech-savvy real estate professionals will share how they’re using AI to better their businesses.

“AI can be valuable for automating certain routine tasks or supplementing experiences in our daily business that can be time-consuming for humans, but we should be cautious and understand that AI is not a replacement for the human touch. We’ll be exploring these ideas in greater detail during our panel,” O’Connor said.

Don’t miss this year’s impressive lineup of real estate leaders, Power Brokers, industry experts, top agents and premier coaches, who will offer valuable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving market. This event will equip you with strategies to excel in today’s dynamic real estate market right from the start. Embrace change and win with Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2024!

