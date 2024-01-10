The new security platform features adaptive authentication and leverages multi-factor authentication to offer MLSs a highly fortified defense against cyber threats.

CoreLogic has announced a new offering to its Clareity security solutions for Multiple Listing Services by launching Clareity Assure™, now available to all MLSs. The new, advanced security platform features adaptive authentication and leverages multi-factor authentication to offer MLSs a highly fortified defense to protect its data and infrastructure against escalating cyber threats, the company stated.

According to a release, Clareity Assure uses adaptive authentication with built-in artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify suspicious activity and selectively deploys multi-factor authentication when a login risk level exceeds an acceptable risk threshold.

CoreLogic says this offers MLSs one of the newest and most advanced ways to deter unauthorized users, bots and deceptive login attempts in real time. By preserving the integrity of MLS systems and data, Clareity Assure also protects real estate professionals and their clients.

“Security is one of the top issues on the minds of every MLS leader today,” said Shaleen Khatod, Executive, Enterprise Strategy & Initiatives for CoreLogic. “CoreLogic is re-writing the MLS defense book for safeguarding MLS systems and data against threats like ransomware and cyber-attacks. This includes Clareity Assure adaptive authentication meticulously analyzing user behavior patterns. It can identify and stop bad actors while ensuring authorized users get the safe, secure and frictionless access they need.”

Because CoreLogic’s Clareity Assure security solution is already integrated into more than one thousand of the most common software tools used by real estate agents, the onboarding process for MLSs to add Clareity Assure with its Single Sign On (SSO) Dashboard can be done quickly and hassle-free. The security platform is available to all MLSs, regardless if they use Clareity’s SSO Dashboard, the company stated.

“Clareity Assure provides MLS leaders and their subscribers peace of mind that their systems are resilient against existing and evolving threats,” said Khatod, adding, “Clareity Assure is an essential part of a comprehensive security strategy, providing the highest level of security to safeguard the data and applications that drive their business.”

The number of ransomware victims globally increased 143% during the first quarter of 2023, according to a new report from insurer Alliance Commercial. The study estimates the annual cost of ransomware to victims will soar to $265 billion annually by 2031.



For more than 15 years, Clareity security offerings from CoreLogic have been the industry standard for cutting-edge, modern security solutions, the release stated.

Clareity Assure is available now for all MLSs.

For more information, visit https://corelogic.com/clareity.