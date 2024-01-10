Forbes Global Properties has announced that Florida luxury brokerages The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties, members of LeadingRE, have joined the ranks of its network. Comprised of more than 3,000 local experts across 50 offices, The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties will exclusively represent the brand throughout Florida’s luxury markets in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties.

The largest independent real estate brokerage in Florida, The Keyes Family of Companies is a fourth-generation family-owned business. Illustrated Properties is an “integral luxury brand” within The Keyes Family of Companies, with a team of more than 600 REALTORS® spanning 15 offices.

“It is an absolute pleasure to welcome The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties to our growing international network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO, of Forbes Global Properties. “As acknowledged year after year with accolades and awards, these two companies have decades of market expertise and success. When you combine this with their breadth of product and service offerings, the result is an outstanding experience for prospective buyers and sellers.”

“The global reach of the Forbes network maximizes exposure of our agents’ exclusive listings to high-net-worth individuals around the world,” said Christina Pappas, president of The Keyes Company. “Leveraging our affiliations with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Luxury Portfolio International and now Forbes Global Properties, we are truly unlocking the power of connections to elevate the real estate experience and maximize results for our luxury clients,” adds Keyes Family of Companies CEO Mike Pappas.

Vince Marotta, the top producer at Illustrated Properties 2019-2023 shared, “I chose to partner with Illustrated Properties because it’s a local family firm with a global reach. This new exclusive partnership with Forbes Global Properties provides my clients and the properties that I represent access to worldwide reach and exposure that no other brand can replicate.”

As members of this exclusive network, The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties will benefit from exposure to Forbes’ audience; the brokerage’s residential listings will be showcased on forbesglobalproperties.com.

For more information, visit https://www.keyes.com/.