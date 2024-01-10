After a two-week period of decreases over the recent holiday season, mortgage applications increased 9.9% from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Jan. 5, 2024. This week’s results include an adjustment to account for the New Year’s holiday.

This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 9.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 45% compared with the previous week.

The holiday adjusted Refinance Index increased 19% from the previous week and was 30% higher than the same week one year ago.

The unadjusted Refinance Index increased 53% from the previous week and was 17% higher than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 6% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 40% compared with the previous week and was 16% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 38.3% of total applications from 36.3% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 5.4% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 14.4% from 14.5% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 16.3% from 14.6% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications decreased to 0.4% from 0.5% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) increased to 6.81% from 6.76%, with points remaining unchanged at 0.61 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200) increased to 6.98% from 6.86%, with points increasing to 0.43 from 0.41 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 6.56% from 6.51%, with points decreasing to 0.84 from 0.86 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.41% from 6.26%, with points decreasing to 0.55 from 0.73 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.