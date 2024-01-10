Above, Natalie Koonce

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Portland-based, full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide, has announced it has promoted Natalie Koonce to Division President for the company’s Colorado region.

According to a release, Koonce joined WFG in April 2020 as Senior Vice President, National Escrow Advisor, and brings more than 25 years of industry experience in all facets of title, escrow and real estate services to her new role. Over the last several years, Koonce has provided expert guidance to her division’s escrow managers and staff regarding compliance and best practices, as well as company escrow policies and procedures. She also led the development of key operations to improve the escrow process by preventing the rising risk of fraud and aiding in the recovery of monetary losses.

In her new role, Koonce will leverage her extensive industry expertise and well-established industry relationships to support and grow WFG’s Colorado operations; something she’s done with great success in her previous roles, the company noted.

“Natalie is a proven leader with extensive operational and industry expertise,” said Williston Financial Group President and CEO Steve Ozonian. “She has a remarkable ability to generate excellence from her teams through personal encouragement and motivation and has an impressive track record of exceeding revenue goals while creating environments in which team members can perform beyond their expectations. We’re extremely fortunate to have her heading our Colorado division and we know she’ll do a phenomenal job leading this important market for us.”

Throughout her distinguished career, Koonce has consistently excelled, substantially growing each of her company’s market share, client base, staff and reputation within the industry. As President of North American Title of Colorado’s Colorado Division, Koonce managed operations of 11 branches and more than 70 associates. During her first full year in that position, she returned the division to profitability, exceeding its revenue goal by 16 percent and decreasing expenses by five percent year-over-year. She then managed the division through an acquisition and divestiture, adjusting strategies to accommodate changes while supporting associates, and then implemented new strategies to meet growth and revenue targets.

“I’m both honored and excited to serve as President for WFG’s Colorado division,” Koonce said. “WFG’s companywide commitment to innovation and delivering an exceptional customer experience enables us to deliver innovative solutions and provide world-class service for our clients and their customers, and I look forward to championing this effort for our Colorado region.”

Koonce has her Title License through the Colorado Division of Insurance and is a Notary Public, a member of the Pikes Peak and Colorado Associations of REALTORS®, and both the Land Title Association of Colorado and the American Land Title Association. She also serves on the board of Smart Bellies, a local non-profit dedicated to reducing childhood hunger by providing children with access to free, healthy food on weekends.

