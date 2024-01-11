Century 21 Real Estate LLC is expanding its presence in Ohio and Kentucky with the affiliation of female-led brokerage RedSun.

Based in the Cincinnati suburb of Milford, the firm just celebrated its 5-year anniversary of serving residents throughout southwestern Ohio, as well as some of Kentucky’s northernmost towns. RedSun was founded by its current broker/owner Donna Sundin in December of 2018. She has earned a number of awards and accolades over the course of her career, including being named to the Ohio Association of REALTORS® President Sales Club, the Southern Ohio Association of REALTORS® Elite Club, and receiving the OAR 2022 Award of Achievement for generating over $1 million in sales.

Now doing business as Century 21 RedSun, Sundin and her team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the Century 21 brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors. Sundin stated she plans to leverage these tools to attract nearby agents to help grow her company by more than double its current size before shifting her focus to potential M&A opportunities.

“The Century 21 brand provides us with the tools we need to be effective, while also allowing us to maintain our identity and autonomy,” said Sundin. “I have a vested interest in hands-on mentoring and professional development, and the Century 21 brand provides some of the best resources in that area, while still allowing me to provide individualized counsel to everyone in my company. We’ll be able to be free, but we’ll also be able to be better.”

“Donna is the perfect archetype of the passionate, capable and entrepreneurial women that we want to lead the Century 21 brand into the future,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “She not only upholds a high standard of professionalism, but she also does so while promoting a family-like environment for her affiliated agents and clients alike. At its core, the Century 21 brand is rooted in this deep level of connectedness, which proves even further that the RedSun company is the perfect addition to the brand.”

