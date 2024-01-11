Above, from left, Michele Harrington, Craig Cheatham, Gretchen Pearson and David Romero speak at RISMedia’s 27th Annual Power Broker Forum

During RISMedia’s 27th Annual Power Broker Forum, held at the Anaheim Convention Center on Nov. 14, brokerage leaders outlined the specific steps they’re taking to guide agents toward success, despite the ongoing fallout and increasingly litigious climate since the Burnett trial.



Titled “A Clean Slate: Rethinking Your Outlook and Retooling Your Strategy for 2024,” the Power Broker Forum was moderated by HomeSmart Chief Industry Officer and Chief Marketing Officer Todd Sumney, and featured the following panelists:



Craig Cheatham, President & CEO, The Realty Alliance

Michele Harrington, CEO, First Team Real Estate

David Romero, EVP of Growth, Realty ONE Group

Gretchen Pearson, President/Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties



As moderator, Sumney began by calling out what was foremost on everyone’s minds: the class action lawsuits and how they may ultimately change compensation. He shared a message from RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston, who said, “Consumers will need our help more than ever to achieve their personal goals and objectives. Never has illustrating our value to our clients been more important than now in order to demonstrate that our guidance is necessary and our compensation is more than justified.”



Sumney harkened back to another tumultuous moment in the history of residential real estate: the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. “By the third week in February 2020, the entire country was shut down,” he said. “And what did we do as an industry? We adapted. We changed. When you’re faced with a hurdle in a transaction, you overcome it, you adapt, you figure out a way. And that’s what we’re here to talk about today. How do we as an industry adapt?”





A 37-year industry veteran, Gretchen Pearson is meeting the post-trial call to adapt head-on, explaining that she “could not be more excited about the changes that are afoot,” and that her firm has already moved forward on buyer-side training—”the form, the presentation, the language”—in order to create better transparency.



She also quickly recognized the need for agents to adapt their approach with sellers as well, as lawsuit news quickly made mainstream media headlines. The day after the Burnett trial verdict was delivered, she reported, “One of our top agents went in for a listing presentation and the article was sitting right on the table. We had to be able to have language for sellers.”



Pearson has no intention of backing down in a post-lawsuit environment, whatever it may bring. “We’ll come through it as an industry,” she said. “We’re street fighters.”



From Michele Harrington’s perspective, there’s nowhere to go but up as she sets her sights on improved business in 2024 and a potential gangbuster 2025. Whether or not to let market circumstances deter progress is a matter of choice.



“We have so many obstacles in our way right now, but our obstacles are challenges and opportunities that we have to overcome,” she explained. “Seven-and-a-half percent interest rates are bad. That’s a perception. The NAR lawsuit is bad. That’s a perception. We thought Covid was going to be bad for our industry, and we ended up having one of the best years we ever had in 2020. As leaders, our agents rely on us to be factual, logical—not emotional. We need to lead them through these hard times with the facts and how we can overcome these challenges.”



While Harrington looks forward to a better year in 2024, 2023 served an important purpose—it gave agents an opportunity to hone their skills. “I’m super excited because we did everything we needed to do in 2023 to get our company in the right shape. We’re in great shape right now. We’re like Arnold Schwarzenegger going into the bodybuilding contest.”



She encouraged agents to close out 2023 by identifying their individual strengths in order to maximize them in the year ahead. “Be disciplined in those one or two things so that you can capitalize on a better market in 2024,” she advised.



From the economy to the trial, David Romero drew upon lessons learned at the height of the pandemic to get through the challenges of 2023.



“We saw companies and agents go in two different directions, right?” he said. “There were the companies and the agents that embraced this and adapted quickly, and we saw those people thrive; and then there was a group of people that panicked and hid, and we saw those people struggle. And I think this will be very similar to that, but the opportunity is there. I believe in the value that we present to the market, and the market will always pay for value. We need to help our people clearly articulate their value proposition.”



This positive outlook led Romero to offer a few bold predictions for the year ahead.



“I think that there were a lot of life events that would have normally triggered listing inventory that we saw people put on pause,” he said. “I think those people will start showing up year. I’m also anticipating a healthy single-digit appreciation for us. So I think we’re in good shape for year.”





Drawing on feedback from The Realty Alliance’s (TRA) some 60 member firms, Craig Cheatham echoed the spirit of optimism panelists put forth.



“I love listening to the optimism, which really characterizes our industry,” he said. “We just had a gathering in person, and I was expecting that the mood would be more like a funeral among our owners. They have skin in the game and they live this out on the front lines every day, and it was the best event we’ve ever had. There was a real energy there—just leaning in saying, ‘oh yeah, we got this,’ and accepting the challenge.”



Cheatham reported that TRA members are capitalizing on the rich value proposition they’ve built over time. “We think now is the time that agents and consumers need what our companies deliver,” he said.



Sumney concurred with the proactive approach put forth by panelists, adding that at HomeSmart, the goal is to adapt to challenges while staying focused on goals. “We’ve learned not to stray from our original plan…to not be dissuaded or taken off point by some of the things happening around us in the world,” he said. “We always want to make sure we stay true to that original vision and really serve agents and consumers.”



In order to adapt while staying true to the company’s vision, Sumney is stepping up efforts with agents in four key areas:

The frequency and quality of communication

Education through mentoring and masterminding

Live interaction through planned social events

Technology that enables transactions to go more smoothly

To close the session, Sumney asked panelists to leave the audience with a brief pearl of wisdom, or parting advice.



David Romero: “One thing that the best (agents) do is live according to their priorities. So for 2024, get super clear about what you want to do, have a plan and work every day to make that happen.”



Craig Cheatham: “The future is all about options. Consumers are going to expect options from us. The real estate professional in the future that comes in with one option may not be chosen as often as those that provide others.”



Gretchen Pearson: “Wake up every morning and take a courage pill. We get so nervous about making a decision. You’re a leader, and people trust you to navigate out of cloudy times. So take your courage pill and do it.”



Michele Harrington: “Now’s the time to look at yourself and say, how can I be better? We all must suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The difference is discipline weighs ounces, while regret weighs tons.”



Todd Sumney: “Think about who your customer is and what they want. They want service and support from you as brokerage leaders. Step up your service and support to your agents right now. They need it.”



Photography by RISMedia Digital Content Specialist Aidan Whalen