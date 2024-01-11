Destinations by LeadingRE, the new development marketing program from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, promotes extraordinary properties around the world—from branded residences in London to ski-oriented condos in Canada. Among the most popular developments are those in sunny locales designed to make the most of the welcoming climate and exceptional views.

According to Tasos Stavrou, LeadingRE vice president, Global Business Development, who heads Destinations by LeadingRE, the appeal of these properties is undeniable. “People are drawn to places that foster serenity and relaxation, and, for many, that comes from being in warm, water-oriented locations where life can feel like an endless vacation.”

Here, we spotlight three incredible developments sure to appeal to sun lovers everywhere.

One&Only Kéa Island

Kéa Island, Greece

$4,389,719 – $10,425,582

Represented by The London Broker

One&Only Kéa Island will soon become one of Greece’s most anticipated new resort openings, showcasing authentic cuisine, wellness, local adventures and relaxation under the Greek sun.

With a limited collection of One&Only Private Homes now available for purchase, discerning buyers can own a piece of this paradise. Homeowners will enjoy private pools, covered and uncovered external spaces, and a privileged position overlooking the stunning bay and resort beyond. They also get complimentary access and use of One&Only Kéa Island resort facilities, and have a dedicated One Contact, who will ensure an effortless and hassle-free ownership experience.

These private homes are Greece’s first freehold-branded private homes in a gated and fully serviced community, representing a truly exceptional opportunity.

Kéa island, also known as Tzia, sits in the Aegean Sea. This verdant island—with 31 beaches, a wonderful landscape and archaeological antiquities—is just an hour away from the port of Lavrion in Athens.

Destinations by LeadingRE promotes extraordinary properties around the world in sunny locales such as St. Petersburg, Florida, and the Maldives.

Residences at 400 Central

St. Petersburg, Florida

$1,150,000 – $8,035,000

Represented by Michael Saunders & Company

For those seeking an elevated city living experience, Residences at 400 Central in St. Petersburg, Florida, is currently under construction and set

to redefine luxury living in the area with a 46-story condominium tower. With one-to-four-bedroom residences, including sublime penthouses, these apartments offer modern, open-plan interiors and expansive terraces with stunning views from Tampa Bay to the Gulf of Mexico.

Projected for completion in 2025, 400 Central will provide a vast range of amenities, including a rooftop terrace with a tropical oasis pool and spa, a fitness and wellness center, upscale lounge and the Sky Lounge Observatory at 515 feet. These luxury condos range from one to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Other amenities and features include 24-hour security and concierge, central air conditioning, cinema room, leisure facility/gym, spa and a stunning swimming pool. 400 Central delivers urban luxury with a focus on practicality, promising a sophisticated living experience in the heart of St. Petersburg.

Soneva Fushi

Kunfunadhoo Island, Maldives

$4,448,511 – $13,345,533

Represented by Soneva Villa

Ownership

Soneva Fushi is a natural treasure nestled in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and one of the largest islands in the Maldives. The development’s 53 private island villas are ensconced in a verdant expanse of rich jungle. All feature vast living spaces and views toward the sunrise or sunset, and most enjoy their own pools, as well as being just steps from the beach.

The development’s eight water reserves are among the largest of their kind in the world, featuring a terrace with a private pool and a water slide into the ocean. All Soneva Fushi villas come with personalized Barefoot Guardian service 24/7.

Located in the Baa Atoll, Kunfunadhoo Island is one of the largest islands in the Maldives, and it can be reached by a scenic 30-minute seaplane flight direct from Malé International Airport or via domestic airline to Dharavandhoo Airport, followed by a 12-minute speedboat ride.

