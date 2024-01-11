The REALTORS® Relief Foundation, created to provide housing assistance following natural disasters and crises, has announced REALTOR® Gregory Hrabcak’s election as the new vice president. David Legaz, from Flushing, New York, and JoAnne Poole, from Baltimore, Maryland will serve as the Foundation’s new directors.

Hrabcak, from Westerville, Ohio, will serve as RRF vice president in 2024 and begin a two-year term as president starting in 2025. Hrabcak also serves as the 2024 treasurer for the National Association of REALTORS®.

“Inducting Gregory, David and JoAnne into the RRF board marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said RRF President Mike McGrew. “Their collective experience and dedication to service align perfectly with our mission, and I am confident that their leadership and insights will be invaluable as we extend our reach and deepen our impact across the nation.”

RRF has disbursed more than $41 million in aid to more than 22,000 families since its inception in 2001. With NAR covering 100% of administrative costs, every dollar donated goes directly to disaster relief efforts.

“This efficient model has positioned RRF to be a vital resource in recovery efforts, providing timely and crucial support to families in times of need,” said McGrew.

For more information, visit www.rrf.realtor.