Century 21 Real Estate LLC continues to expand in the Houston area with the affiliation of Goldman Meyer Properties.

Located in the Energy Corridor, the boutique firm has served the Greater Houston metro area since 2015, according to a release. Under the leadership of broker/owner Sam Chaudhry, the company has developed a reputation for its local market knowledge of residential and investment properties and development.

Now doing business as Century 21 Energy, Chaudhry and his team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the Century 21 brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors. Chaudhry stated he plans to use these tools to not only increase agent count but also increase agent capability, especially when it comes to protecting a client’s best interests.

“We don’t believe in making a transaction for the sake of a transaction,” said Chaudhry. “We always keep our focus on the big picture—protecting our clients’ best interest and going above and beyond to satisfy their real estate needs. Their interest comes first and if that requires putting extra effort into the deal, we’re more than willing to do so.”

Chaudhry continued, “Real estate transactions can often be tricky to navigate, especially for a client who is unfamiliar with the process. We aim to provide a clearer understanding of what exactly goes on in our business and help clients feel more confident and more prepared for future deals. Taking the extra time to walk a client through the process may seem unnecessary, but I speak from experience when I say that it’s greatly appreciated and absolutely essential.”

“Sam and his company share many of the same core values that the Century 21 brand also represents, particularly his commitment to the betterment of the consumer,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21. “The real estate industry isn’t just about sales and dollars, it’s about people’s lives. Every transaction is the direct result of a relationship, and Sam makes sure to give every consumer the time to let them know their experience matters. It’s a privilege to give person-centered brokers like Sam the tools and services offered by the Century 21 brand to make their lives easier.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.