ERA® Real Estate has announced its latest affiliation with LUX Denver ERA Powered, a women-led luxury brokerage based in Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood.

Founded in 2014 (its 10-year anniversary will be this February), Emily Duke leads the firm; she created LUX Denver Real Estate Company as the answer to the brokerage she didn’t feel existed for herself, the company said. Since then, she and her team have earned multiple awards including Platinum Broker by the Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, Rising Star Real Estate Agent, and more. They have also been responsible for selling over two hundred million dollars worth of luxury properties.

As part of the ERA Real Estate network, the company’s affiliated agents will be able to utilize the brand’s business-building resources (such as the MoxiWorks platform and TextERA lead generation tool) and reputation.

The affiliation announcement notes that Denver is a popular market for international buyers and LUX Denver ERA Powered intends to take advantage of that.

Duke was also attracted to the brand due to its support of her company culture, described as “a commitment to providing Inspired Living.”

“We are a brand for conscious consumers,” said Duke. “We’re very intentional in all that we do, and we want our clients to know that they’re working with a brokerage that cares about bettering their life, and the world around them, through real estate. This is where we felt we best aligned with ERA Real Estate, as the entire leadership team has echoed our person-first sentiment. We’re excited for the business opportunities presented by the brand’s tools, but more importantly, we’re excited to have the support and the freedom to continue promoting our core ideologies. As a women-led company with experience in the entrepreneurial space, it’s incredibly refreshing and reassuring to know that we have a major brand like ERA in our corner.”

“ERA Real Estate is defined by its entrepreneurial spirit; it’s a company full of scrappy go-getters and roll-up-your-sleeves professionals who refuse to settle for complacency,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “Emily is the perfect embodiment of that value. She hit the ground running in her real estate career and has inspired a team of successful agents in one of Colorado’s most lucrative markets. Immediately, we knew that she was the perfect fit for the ERA brand. LUX Denver ERA Powered is already well-established in its local market and we’re excited to provide the firm with the support to grow even further. Our tools and services will help streamline the firm’s efforts, and our overlapping philosophies will allow the firm to keep doing what they do best – redefining residential real estate.”

