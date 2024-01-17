In the competitive realm of real estate, recruiting agents is a pivotal task, and the fortune often lies in the art of follow-up. Changing brokerages is a significant decision, and acknowledging the weight of this transition can make all the difference.

Culture beyond words

Show don’t just tell. Use the follow-up process to immerse potential agents in your brokerage’s culture. Share success stories, host virtual events, and create opportunities for them to experience the essence of your workplace. Let them envision themselves thriving in an environment that aligns with their values.

Be their broker before you’re their broker

Be their broker even before you officially take on that role. Follow up with offers of educational resources, be available for questions, and establish a mentorship-like relationship. This support demonstrates your commitment to their success, laying the foundation for a strong professional partnership.

Team connection

Follow-up by capitalizing on interactions to introduce prospective agents to your team dynamic. Engage existing agents to extend a warm welcome, fostering a sense of camaraderie. By doing so, you’re not merely recruiting individuals, you’re integrating them into a supportive network that encourages growth and collaboration.

Reveal the path to financial growth

During follow-up discussions, explicitly outline how agents can amplify their earnings with your brokerage. Discuss the systems, tools, and leads in place to facilitate their business growth. Illustrate how your brokerage invests in their success, making the financial aspect compelling to choose your team.

In conclusion, the decision to change professions or brokerages is a journey that requires time and thoughtful consideration. Don’t rush it. If you leverage the follow-up process correctly, you can not only recruit new agents but also build lasting relationships founded on shared values, team support, mentorship, and a clear path to financial prosperity. Remember, fortune lies in the ability to nurture these connections over time.



