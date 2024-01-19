Editor’s Note: The Mortgage Mix is RISMedia’s weekly highlight reel of need-to-know mortgage-industry happenings. Watch for it each Friday afternoon.

The latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey® from Freddie Mac, released January 18, 2024, comes with big news: mortgage rates are at their lowest since May 2023. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage currently sits at 6.6% , while the 15-year rate is at 5.76%.

Fannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group predicts that mortgage rates will fall below 6% before the end of 2024.

The MBA also found that new home purchase mortgage applications increased 22.2% from December 2022 to 2023 . However, this was a 4% drop from November 2023.

MBA President and CEO Bob Broeksmit argued that there was a direct correlation between the declining rates and application increases, concluding that “The continuing decline in mortgage rates is promising for households looking to buy a home in the coming months.”