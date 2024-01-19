Michigan firm @properties Christie’s International Real Estate has announced it is expanding to Ann Arbor. An independently owned and operated affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, the firm has grown from $100 million to $1 billion in annual sales in the past three years, focusing on the Detroit Metro area. Now, the company hopes to duplicate that success, citing Ann Arbor housing the University of Michigan and MLS data showing a rising average home price.

“When we look at Ann Arbor, we see a market that has grown beyond the level of service being provided. There’s a lot of opportunity to introduce more sophistication in terms of marketing, technology, and service for both the client and the agent, to elevate the experience of buying and selling a home,” said co-owner Eric Walstrom.

In Ann Arbor, the company will set up shop at 912 N. Main Street in Lowertown. They have leased 4,500 square feet with the ability to expand as the operation grows. Two Ann Arbor agents, Sheila Hoeft and Giselle Gaitan, have joined the firm from Reinhart Realtors. More agents will be announced in the coming days.

“Obviously, there are some great brokerage firms in Ann Arbor, and we intend to be on the short list,” said co-owner Alex Irrer. “We’ve always done a good job of building relationships with the community. We’re going to do that here, too. Ann Arbor is a town with a lot of heart and a lot of history. That’s going to be our guidepost as we build this office into a market leader,” he added.

Natalie Hamrick, president of affiliate services and growth at Christie’s International Real Estate, said the Ann Arbor market should be especially receptive to these benefits.

“With market-leading affiliates in other prominent university towns, as well major U.S. cities, global financial centers and luxury vacation destinations, Christie’s International Real Estate is a great fit for Ann Arbor. We can service local clients’ real estate needs all over the world, and the ability to partner with Christie’s on the sale of art and luxury collections will be appreciated here, as well,” said Hamrick.

For more information, visit https://www.christiesrealestate.com/.