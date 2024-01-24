Cloze, a software company that delivers AI-powered real estate solutions, has announced that Illinois-based real estate firm Baird & Warner has adopted the Cloze Platform. The Cloze platform includes specific programs devoted to marketing, lead generation and an AI-powered CRM.

“As an independent company, we rely on smart innovation—in both technology and processes—to compete against the national behemoths that would otherwise dominate the market,” said Laura Ellis, chief strategy officer and president of residential sales at Baird & Warner. “The Cloze Platform provides our team the tools they need to collaborate across departments, work smarter, and ultimately, make more money for both the business and our individual agents.”

By using Cloze as part of both its residential sales process and its mortgage capture process, Baird & Warner has seen rates of both increase.

After three years of offering agents the choice between Cloze and an all-in-one technology platform, Baird & Warner found that agents that used Cloze either moderately or heavily had 36% greater production—an average increase of nearly $1 million per agent—than agents that rarely or never used Cloze. In addition, over 60% of Baird & Warner agents adopted Cloze, a dramatic contrast to the all-in-one platform which ended at less than 10% adoption.

“We’ve been working with Cloze for over two years now, and we’ve seen a huge increase in sales over that period of time,” said Dean Rouso, senior vice president of strategic innovation at Baird & Warner. “We’ve seen agents that are using Cloze CRM and some of the other tools that integrate with Cloze, experience 50%, 70%, even 100% in some cases, increases in their sales. It’s amazing.”

