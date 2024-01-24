United Real Estate has announced the appointment of Doug Adams to the role of vice president, franchise development, effective January 2024.

Adams began his career at United’s sister company, United Country Real Estate, as Broker Associate in 1999. After holding several successful positions at United Country, Adams transitioned to United Real Estate in the role of Vice President of Broker Engagement in 2020.

Adams has been involved in the creation of brokerage support services, including annual business planning workshops, recruiting contests and mastermind panels. During his tenure, United experienced elevated brokerage productivity and net agent count throughout its network, spanning 32 states and over 150 offices supporting 19,000 agents. Adams will now focus on driving company growth through franchise network expansion, mergers and acquisitions.

“Challenging markets bring incredible opportunities for well-run organizations and high-quality people. Our growth-related successes are especially impressive considering we have achieved much of our expansion during one of the most tumultuous markets ever seen in the real estate business,” stated United Real Estate President Rick Haase. “I look forward to what the future holds with the additions of Doug’s experience and talent to our network development team.”

The addition of Adams to the development team underscores United’s commitment to growing its national identity, size and geographic footprint, the company said.

For more information, visit https://www.unitedrealestate.com/.