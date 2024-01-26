Forbes Global Properties has announced the addition of luxury specialist Power Infra Pro Pvt Ltd to its network. The firm will now operate under the new name of India Forbes Global Properties and represent the brand throughout the New Delhi region.

“It is an absolute honor to welcome India Forbes Global Properties to our international network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO, Forbes Global Properties. “Our expansion into India is particularly meaningful. The nation’s burgeoning markets present unlimited opportunities for discerning buyers and investors seeking ultra-luxurious homes, coveted estates, and premium developments.”

“Forbes Global Properties is honored to make its foray into the luxury real estate market in India,” said Matt Beall, board chair, Forbes Global Properties. “Through our newest member, India Forbes Global Properties, we look forward to introducing the world to a curated collection of homes that exemplify luxury and reflect the country’s unique cultural and architectural diversity.”

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Forbes Global Properties is expanding into India,” said A.K. Sharma, chairman, India Forbes Global Properties. “I firmly believe that respected Forbes brand will resonate and become the standard of luxury in Indian real estate. The crème-de-la-crème of our nation deserves to find a space that complements their style and stature, and with Forbes Global Properties, we are here to realize it for them.”

“Though luxury knows no limits, with Forbes Global Properties, we aspire to establish new standards of opulence, aiming to make it the cornerstone in Indian real estate. And as India experiences exponential growth, we are confident that our vision will set a global benchmark of luxurious living in India,” said Mona Vij, Director, India Forbes Global Properties.

The worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to real estate firms across 24 countries in more than 500 locations. India Forbes Global Properties will benefit from Forbes’ audience of more than 140 million as a member of this network.

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.