Realty ONE Group is the #1 real estate brand for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500® ranking. This is the eighth year the company has made the list, climbing each time.

The Las Vegas-based international franchisor sold 81 new franchises last year, and completed over 87,000 real estate transactions at more than $33.7 billion worth of homes sold, according to a release.

“This is an exciting year for real estate and for our brand as we work hard to open new doors around the world for business entrepreneurs and ambitious, hard-working real estate professionals,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “Realty ONE Group continues to grow, in any market and during any economic conditions, as ONE of the most elite, dynamic real estate brands in the world, helping our real estate professionals achieve greater success faster.”

Entrepreneur named Realty ONE Group International to the list for its network growth, financial strength, and brand power and said in its awards letter that the ranking “is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond.”

The company stated they continue to evolve all aspects of its full-service offering, including its proprietary technology zONE, business coaching platforms, ONE University and all aspects of its 6C’s.

