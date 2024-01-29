RE/MAX announced that consumers voted RE/MAX as the brand with the #1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the U.S. and Canada.

In an independent annual survey conducted by BrandSpark International, in collaboration with Newsweek magazine, more than 26,000 American shoppers and 25,000 Canadian shoppers provided unaided, top-of-mind responses on service providers they trust and use the most.

For the fourth year in the U.S. and the sixth year in Canada, the survey found that RE/MAX agents have been recognized as being the most trusted.

RE/MAX stated that their agents average more sales than other real estate agents and, with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices in more than 110 countries and territories, each year RE/MAX agents help hundreds of thousands of families buy or sell a home. The company feels that the survey results reinforce the high productivity and superior support for which RE/MAX agents are known.

“The real estate industry is built on trust and customer service,” says RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey. “Homebuyers and sellers want a trusted advisor – a qualified agent who puts their interests at the forefront of the transaction. Through their excellence and industry-leading productivity, RE/MAX agents consistently display why they’re the best option for consumers who want an elevated experience and outstanding results.”

To view the full results of the 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and each of its categories, visit https://www.brandsparkmosttrusted.com.

For more information, visit https://www.remax.com/.