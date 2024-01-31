The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has unveiled its sixth iteration of the “That’s Who We R” national advertising campaign, offering consumers a first-hand look at what REALTORS® can do for them.

The company stated that this year’s advertising campaign will be seen across modern touchpoints, including broadcast and streaming platforms, online and terrestrial audio, social media and custom content partnerships.

The first wave of spots features the storyline “Process,” including 30-second and 15-second editions.

As part of the campaign, NAR stated they have also launched the fourth season of “First-Time Buyer,” the Hulu docu-series. Each episode features a REALTOR® working with a different first-time homebuyer and demonstrating their importance. Episodes were filmed in Chicago, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa.

“This campaign is hyper-focused on the value that agents who are REALTORS® bring to consumers across the country,” said Nicola Esposito, 2024 chair of NAR’s Consumer Communications Committee. “We’re accentuating REALTOR® expertise by bringing to life genuine moments of connection with our clients, even in the midst of what can be a stressful and unknown process. As a REALTOR®, it is important to me that NAR’s campaign demonstrate the authentic partnership we have with buyer and seller clients.”

Across visual, audio, and digital storytelling, NAR’s campaign highlights what sets REALTORS® apart in a crowded real estate industry: commitment to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics, access to specialized resources and above all, unmatched expertise in the markets and communities in which they live and work.

“There’s no substitute for the expertise, market knowledge and commitment to ethics that define what it means to be a REALTOR®,” said NAR president Kevin Sears, broker at Sears Real Estate in Springfield, Massachusetts. “I’m proud of the work that our 1.5 million members are doing every day to serve their clients – whether they’re working with expanding families or couples looking to downsize, first-time buyers or entrepreneurs looking to grow their business. This campaign spotlights those stories.”

The new creative highlights various points along the path to buying or selling a home. Leveraging a diverse set of characters, locations and scenarios, the spots reinforce the constancy of agents who are REALTORS® at the heart of each transaction. In each scenario, viewers will see how agents who are REALTORS® are committed to putting their clients first, to the closing table and beyond.

“In today’s fast-evolving real estate landscape, buyers and sellers need professionalism and expertise more than ever,” said Nykia Wright, NAR interim CEO. “Agents who are REALTORS® deliver unmatched value every step of the way, working to make the dream of homeownership a reality for clients across the country.”

All episodes from the previous three seasons of “First-Time Buyer” are also available to stream for free on YouTube, Facebook and at https://firsttimebuyer.realtor/.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.