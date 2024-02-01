From rising interest and mortgage rates, to elevated home prices and persistent inventory deficits, to ongoing lawsuits and unexpected scandals, 2023 presented more than its fair share of challenges to the real estate industry.

While we saw some make headlines for all the wrong reasons, there were many more who were doing newsworthy work for all the right reasons—those who forged through a trying year to accomplish great successes, uplift their companies and communities, push forth needed innovation, and collectively advance the real estate industry forward.

Here, in our seventh-annual tribute, RISMedia announces more than 300 industry professionals who achieved incredible accomplishments and deserve recognition as our 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers.

During these times, when our industry is under siege by an array of forces, it is more important than ever to shine a light on the vast amount of good that continues to occur. The examples set by our 2024 Newsmakers, who represent real estate champions of all kinds, from all walks of the industry, serve as important inspiration and motivation for the year ahead.

RISMedia’s 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers are showcased in an online directory on RISMedia.com, in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders and Luminaries. The Real Estate magazine Newsmakers feature will be released in digital and print format later this month.

Additionally, within the 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia announced its seventh-annual Newsmakers Hall of Fame:

Ennis Antoine, Managing Broker, Compass Real Estate

Cindy Ariosa, Vice President of Strategic Development, Howard Hannd Real Estate Services

Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. Intl.

Kate Rossi, President, Agent Engagement & Sales Leadership Development, Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Chris Trapani, CEO & Founder, Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno

RISMedia will once again celebrate and honor its 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers and induct this year’s Hall of Fame members during its annual Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, this year being held on Sept. 5, 2023 in conjunction with RISMedia’s 2024 CEO & Leadership Exchange September 4 – 6, at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“It’s always so inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country and this year’s group of 2024 Newsmakers is no exception. From the innovation and resilience that was implemented through the challenging 2023 market, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, more than 300 of whom we are honoring on our seventh year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers,” said John Featherston, Founder and CEO of RISMedia.

“We are so proud every year to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of these finest industry professionals—the 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2023 amid the many headwinds that remained a challenge in last year’s market. We are so excited to honor their hard-earned recognition,” Featherston added.

Below are just a few of 2024’s more than 310 Real Estate Newsmakers, highlighted by category:

Achievers

Amy Coor, Executive Vice President of Culture and Agent Development, @properties

Craig Tann, Broker, Owner and Team Lead, huntington & ellis

Mike Pappas, CEO, The Keyes Company

Liz Hogan, Vice President of Luxury Sales, Compass

Crusaders

Dermot Buffini, CEO, Buffini & Company

Jennifer Lind, Regional President, West, Coldwell Banker Realty

Sipho Simela, CEO & Founder, Matrix Rental Solutions

Michelle White, National Mortgage Expert, The CE Shop

Futurists

Bill Gallagher, Founder & Instructor, Superior School of Real Estate

Amory Wooden, Chief Marketing Officer, Anywhere Brands

Melissa King, COO, OneKey® MLS

Todd Teta, Chief Technology & Product Officer, ATTOM

Influencers

Christa Ross, Lead Coach & VP of Career Development, William Raveis Real Estate

Loveleen Dhiman, Marketing Director, Realty ONE Group Eastern Canada

Johnathon Vega, Real Estate Agent, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Shaun Rosemann, EVP, Customer Success, Inside Real Estate

Luminaries

Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens

Hadi Atri, President & CEO, RE/MAX Executive

Jenni Bonura, President & CEO, Harry Normal, REALTORS®

Lori McCarthy, Managing Broker, Latter & Blum

Trailblazers

Colette Stevenson, CEO, REsides

Dawn Pfaff, Owner, My State MLS/NY State MLS

Matthew Mullin, Principal, REALTOR®, The Mullin Blankfeld Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Shelley Zavitz, Founder, OnTrack Agent

To view the full list of 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers, visit our online directory here.

For consideration for the 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to editorial@rismedia.com. Official online nominations will open this September.