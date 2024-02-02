United Real Estate announced the appointment of Chastity Davenport to the role of vice president of Brokerage Development.

Davenport brings over 15 years of real estate and brokerage development experience to United, the company stated. Formerly senior vice president of Franchise Expansion at JPAR Real Estate, Davenport will utilize her background in driving brokerage development & success and the continued growth of United’s national network.

“Chastity demonstrates an acuity in tactical and strategic network expansion and is well-positioned to foster the growth of our owner-operators and agents. Today’s readjusting real estate market presents tremendous opportunities, and we are making the proper investments in systems and people for accelerated growth. With her leadership, our brokers and agents will fully leverage our ever-growing toolkit, including Learning Academy, Marketing Hub, LeadBoost, Financial Wellness Programs, in-market broker support and technology solutions,” commented President Rick Haase.

As a prior brokerage owner and operator, United stated that Davenport will apply her insights into the evolving real estate industry while advancing recruiting & retention, agent productivity and key performance indicators for the firm’s franchise network and select company-owned operations.

“I am thrilled to join United Real Estate and work alongside United’s renowned team of professionals. The prospect of contributing to scaling brokerages and enhancing brokerage productivity, while leveraging the industry-leading brokerage services and tools that United offers, is truly exciting,” stated Davenport.

For more information, visit https://www.unitedrealestate.com/.