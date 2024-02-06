Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Real estate has always been a social business. Before the internet and social media, a REALTOR’S® marketing has always heavily relied on word of mouth and in person connections. Reviews and referrals are a huge part of this, and cannot be overlooked.

Client reviews are very important to your business and how you market yourself. Having clients review you proves your prowess and expertise, verifying you to prospective clients. Plus, referrals are the easiest and most surefire way to gain more clientele.

Here are some ways you can take advantage of client reviews and referrals:

Encourage client reviews and referrals

To be able to take advantage of reviews and referrals, you have to have your clients do them in the first place. Encourage your clients to review your business on google and on your website (if you haven’t already made a review submission box on your website, now is the time), and encourage them to refer you to friends and family.

To further encourage your clients, you can offer perks for their reviews and referrals. This can include credit toward having home services done—which you can get by partnering with local home service businesses (such as contractors, decorators, etc)—or even just gift cards for local restaurants and stores.

Highlight client experiences and reviews on social media

Sharing client success stories has historically been a great way to market your business as a REALTOR®. Adding in that client review to your success story posts is a way to verify your business further by showing potential clients that you’re not just marketing yourself as a good agent, but you have the client testimonials to prove it.

An added bonus to this is that it makes your clients feel special as well, encouraging them further to refer you to others and maybe revisit using you for future home needs.

Adding a success stories tab to your website

As mentioned above, it’s good to include a review box on your website for clients to review you directly. You can then use the box as a way to populate a new tab on your website: success stories. In the same way you share success stories on social media, it’s important to highlight them and the corresponding client review on your website. Your website gives you the ability to weave longer stories about your client success stories than social media can, giving even more detail for you to market yourself and highlight your clients (encouraging referrals like social media highlights do).

Are you looking to boost your online presence, enhance your content and grow your real estate business? RISMedia’s ACESocial is truly simple content marketing proven to highlight your expertise, increase engagement, generate leads and build brand awareness—all in one place. To learn more or sign up today, visit acesocial.rismedia.com.