ERA® Real Estate has announced its latest affiliation with ERA Top Agent Realty, a veteran-owned full-service company that has assisted residents across Southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi since 2008.

The brokerage, owned by Stephen Molero since 2013, is located in Sidell, which lies between the Greater New Orleans metropolitan area as well as parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. As part of the ERA brand, they will mix their homegrown knowledge with brand resources, from the TextERA platform to Team ERA University, the company said.

“We’re incredibly proud of the growth we’ve experienced to date and the reputation that we’ve built along the way, but we know it’s time to take our operation to the next level,” said Molero. “As a firm operating across two states, it takes not only well-designed infrastructure but also incredible brand recognition to stand out in every market we serve. Marketing and recruiting via word of mouth as an independent brokerage can only generate so much success, however, ERA Real Estate provides both the networking and onboarding services to elevate our existing processes. We get to not only benefit from the offerings of a nationally recognized brand, but we also get to do so while maintaining our local reputation and operating in the way that we know is best for our local clients.”

“Like many of our other broker/owners, Stephen knew that he was an entrepreneur before he ever knew that he was primed to be a real estate professional,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “He effortlessly builds relationships, connects with clients and attracts people to his personal brand – all of which make him the perfect fit for ERA Real Estate. His innate people skills have made him a top independent agent in his market and also prime him for future success which ERA Real Estate is incredibly excited to be a part of. We want to lend our services to help Stephen and his company continue to grow in some of the most popular markets in Louisiana and Mississippi, while also embracing the natural people-driven sales prowess that has gotten him to where he is today.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.