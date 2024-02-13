The February issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at Homes.com plan to change the portal space with their multi-million dollar advertising campaign for Super Bowl LVIII. In addition, meet RISMedia’s 2024 class of Newsmakers, who made headlines among industry strife.

On the Cover

Kicking Off the ‘Biggest Real Estate Campaign Ever’

Homes.com seeks to supercharge agent success and solve the industry’s perception problem

Homes.com, acquired by CoStar Founder and CEO Andy Florance’s commercial-focused CoStar Group in 2021, is not seeking simply to rival Zillow, Redfin and the other legacy residential portals with its billion-dollar push into residential real estate—it is planning to fundamentally reorient the space, backed by the tremendous capital and clout of CoStar, which also brings a history of dogged, thorough business-building to the sector. This intended reorientation of the residential real estate portal space kicks off literally and figuratively this month during Super Bowl LVIII, when Homes.com debuts its new multi-million dollar advertising campaign. With Homes.com poised to shatter the ranks of portal heavyweights, the foundation, impetus and values of both Florance and his company are under a microscope. Behind the lavish, high-profile marketing push, what is Florance seeking to build—and why? Find out in this month’s cover story.

Introducing RISMedia’s 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers

Making Headlines for the Right Reasons

We certainly had enough on our plates as we headed into 2023: Rising interest rates, persistent inflation and elevated home prices, to name just a few. Then came the crushing decision in October’s Burnett vs. NAR trial. Given the extraordinary events of 2023, there were many who made headlines for the wrong reasons. But there were many, many more who forged through a trying year to accomplish great successes, uplift their companies and communities, push forth needed innovation, and collectively advance the real estate industry forward. In our seventh annual Real Estate Newsmakers showcase, we spotlight some of the industry’s finest for their accomplishments and contributions to their companies, colleagues and clients, and to the larger cause of increasing and protecting homeownership. Learn more about our 2024 Newsmakers online in our annual Real Estate Newsmakers directory at rismedia.com/2024-newsmakers.

Inside our class of 2024 Newsmakers:

The 2024 Hall of Fame

The Achievers

The Crusaders

The Futurists

The Influencers

The Luminaries

The Trailblazers

The Annual Newsmakers Reception & Dinner

