Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, has announced the inclusion of nine innovative companies to the 2024 REACH Australia and New Zealand program.

Launched in 2019, NAR stated that the REACH Australia and New Zealand program is now entering its fifth year and is the longest-running REACH program outside the United States. This initiative has evolved to become a cornerstone for technology companies aiming to scale their growth and make a lasting impact on the real estate communities of Australia and New Zealand.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with more exciting property technology startups,” said Peter Schravemade, managing partner, REACH Australia and New Zealand. “These nine companies represent the largest number of companies taken on in a calendar year for the REACH Australia and New Zealand program. Regardless of your area of specialization, there is significant value within this group.”

Recently awarded as Residential VC of the Year by the Center for Real Estate Technology and Innovation, NAR stated that the REACH program consistently asserts its dominance within the Australian property technology community, solidifying partnerships with multiple real estate institutes and the Proptech Association of Australia. This commitment underscores REACH’s integral role in propelling innovation and collaboration within the industry.

“For five years, this program has been a driving force for Australian and New Zealand real estate technology, opening doors to global markets,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “The diverse and forward-thinking 2024 cohort demonstrates our unwavering dedication to fostering the best innovation and talent from the Asia Pacific region.”

The companies accepted to the REACH Australia and New Zealand 2024 program are as follows:

Arcanite is the ultimate real estate sales management and channel distribution platform to accelerate the transaction rate for all connected parties within the real estate ecosystem.

Erin Living Technologies is a resident experience company meeting the demands of modern living. The core product–Erin–is a community-led livability super-app designed to make the lives of residents more connected, secure and convenient.

Milk Chocolate has verticalized all parts of the property journey into one experience, offering planning, buying, building and management services.

Leesy digitizes and centralizes the leasing process, helping renters to secure a home they love without the stress, landlords to maximize their rental yield, and agencies to reduce the time they spend leasing properties by up to 74%.

FLK it Over streamlines residential leases and all real-estate document signing for your office with its seamless dashboard, SMS-powered communication and powerful proptech integrations.

Agent Profit Planner fine-tunes your real estate agency business for maximum return with online modeling tools to test profit and efficiency outcomes.

Square by Square empowers anyone to buy and sell tiny squares of conservation land, making it profitable to protect nature.

GXE is the all-in-one platform for investment funds, family offices, and syndicates that provides real-time visibility, efficient workflows, automated administration, reporting and more.

THDR Group (aka THEODORE) is an Australian-born custom-tailored menswear brand with the vision of providing property professionals with access to affordable luxury menswear, by innovating and simplifying the customer experience via the use of emerging technology.

For further information about REACH Australia and New Zealand and to explore ways to get involved, including attending the 2024 kickoff event in Brisbane, visit www.reachau.com/portfolio.