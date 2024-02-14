Realty ONE Group, the self-titled ‘UNBrokerage,’ has announced the growth of its franchising across Canada, with four offices opened in the last year and more coming soon. The company’s expansion into Canada began with the expansion into Eastern Canada in 2022, and the momentum carried the brand from coast to coast with a presence in Western Canada as well.

“This is not just an expansion; it’s a testament to the resilience and power of the UNBrokerage,” said Vicki Schmidt, CEO of Realty ONE Group Canada. “Realty ONE Group is not merely opening doors; we are breaking down barriers and redefining the real estate experience. Our journey in Canada has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to share the UNBrokerage magic with even more ambitious real estate professionals and communities.”

Harrison Milborne, president of Realty ONE Group Canada added, “Our pursuit of change with our UNtraditional model and commitment to our ONE Purpose—opening doors across the globe—has propelled us to the forefront of the industry. As we continue on this exciting journey across Canada, we are poised to create a network of offices that will not just embrace the UNBrokerage philosophy but will elevate it to new heights.”

For more information, visit https://www.rogconnect.com/.