A home filled with clutter can have a profound negative impact on your mental health. Here’s why, and what you can do about it…

You can feel stressed and overwhelmed and feel that you have little or no control over other parts of your life.

Clutter can make it difficult to focus on important tasks.

Seeing things you wasted money on can make you regret that and other decisions you’ve made.

Feeling self-conscious about clutter can make you avoid socializing with others.

Getting rid of things you don’t need can make you feel more relaxed and in control. You’ll feel more confident and be more inclined to tackle other challenges.

Donating your belongings to people in need can give you a sense of satisfaction.