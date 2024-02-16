A home filled with clutter can have a profound negative impact on your mental health. Here’s why, and what you can do about it…
- You can feel stressed and overwhelmed and feel that you have little or no control over other parts of your life.
- Clutter can make it difficult to focus on important tasks.
- Seeing things you wasted money on can make you regret that and other decisions you’ve made.
- Feeling self-conscious about clutter can make you avoid socializing with others.
- Getting rid of things you don’t need can make you feel more relaxed and in control. You’ll feel more confident and be more inclined to tackle other challenges.
- Donating your belongings to people in need can give you a sense of satisfaction.
- Go through your home a little at a time and get help from family or friends. Contact a nonprofit to schedule a date to have someone pick up your donations.