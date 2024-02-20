Software firm Inside Real Estate has announced the acquisition of Folio by Amitree, an AI-powered email productivity solution. The tool, highlighted as a valuable one for real estate professionals, securely detects a real estate professional’s transactions and organizes them in real time.

Folio, as a smart transaction assistant, helps compress the email workflow for over 100,000 real estate agents, enabling them to streamline their processes and close more deals. To date, the solution has organized over 2.5 billion emails and saved professionals over 3 million hours, the company claimed.

“Folio by Amitree has helped solve the massive email productivity and data security problem in our industry,” said Joe Skousen, founder and CEO of Inside Real Estate. “They follow the same innovation mindset we do at Inside Real Estate: deliver an enhanced consumer experience on behalf of the agent and build technology that works the way agents work, not the other way around. Folio couldn’t be more naturally aligned to our vision for a single end-to-end platform experience and our results-driven technology mission. We are thrilled to welcome them into the Inside Real Estate family.”

Folio by Amitree lists the way it helps agents and teams as follows:

Automatically organize unstructured transaction emails into patented Smart Folders.

Generate a branded timeline of closing activities.

Customize service providers to enable clients throughout their closing journey.

Collaborate on deals with colleagues to improve team productivity.

Detect fraud and compile correspondence to add security & compliance over email.

Save time by summarizing real estate documents with DocGPT.

The Folio team will continue to serve their clients as part of Inside Real Estate, paired with the brand’s additional resources.

“This is an exciting new chapter for us and our joint customers,” said Jonathan Aizen, founder of Folio by Amitree. “Inside Real Estate continues to lead the industry with powerful, results-minded solutions. We couldn’t have asked for a better technology fit and partner. The additional resources from Inside Real Estate will provide unparalleled innovation and help us continue with the highest levels of support, security and reliability our customers expect.”

For more information, visit https://www.insiderealestate.com/.